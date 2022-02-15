Police arrest 17 suspects for drug peddling, gambling offences

The district Police have intensified actions against accused involved in drug peddling and social evils and arrested 17 suspects here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The district Police have intensified actions against accused involved in drug peddling and social evils and arrested 17 suspects here on Tuesday.

According to the Police spokesman, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Amir Sadozai, personnel of different police stations took action against the accused involved in drug peddling and gambling.

Phulleli, Airport and SITE Police have arrested 7 drug dealers and 10 gamblers from different areas of the district and registered cases against them.

Phulleli police conducted raid on different areas and arrested 10 suspects while they were busy in gambling.

The arrested accused identified as Ghulam Muhammad Zardari, Ali Hassan Hajano, Muhammad Siddique Dars, Shahid Mughal, Muhammad Shahid Sheikh, Riaz Ali Umrani and others were booked in gambling act.

Airport Police also arrested two accused Wahid Bux Korai and Nazirullah Safi Pathan in separate actions in Latifabad Unit 11 and recovered raw liquor and Mainpuri from their possession.

SITE police also arrested 5 suspects in separate operations near Nara Jail and A-One Chowk and recovered packets of Indian made Gutka and Mainpuri from their possession.

The cases were registered against all the arrested accused at the concerned police stations while investigation had been started against them, the spokesperson added.