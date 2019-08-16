Police arrest 17 suspects in Karachi

The South Zone Police have arrested one proclaimed offender among 17 suspects and recovered weapons from them in different action during the last 24 hours here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The South Zone Police have arrested one proclaimed offender among 17 suspects and recovered weapons from them in different action during the last 24 hours here.

The police have recovered two pistols, eight live rounds, four bottles wine, 10 kilogram of Hashish, 741 packets of Gutka (chewing tobacco), two mobile phones, seven books of gambling slip and Rs 1250 cash from the suspects, said a spokesperson of DIG South on Friday.

The police have registered cases and investigation is underway.