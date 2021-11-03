Police arrest 17 suspects in search & strike operation

City Police and other law enforcement agencies in a joint search and strike operation on Wednesday arrested 17 suspects including three absconders and seized weapons and drugs from their possession

Charsadda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :City Police and other law enforcement agencies in a joint search and strike operation on Wednesday arrested 17 suspects including three absconders and seized weapons and drugs from their possession.

DSP City Ayaz Mahmood Khan said that arrested people including drug dealers were shifted to concerned police stations for further investigation.

Police recovered 9000 grams of hashish, one AK-47 rifle, one repeater, 9 pistols and hundreds of cartridges from their possession.

During snap checking, police verified documents of vehicles and NICs verification of people.