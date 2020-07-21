UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 17 Suspects, Recover Weapons,narcotics

Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested 17 suspects from different areas and recovered weapons, narcotics and cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that police parties of PS Hasilpur and PS Ahmedpur East conducted raids at two spots and arrested two accused identified as Akram and Dilshad. The police also recovered two pistols and 12 rounds from their possession, respectively.

PS Abbasnagar police apprehended two drug pushers recognized as Nadir and Zaheer and recovered 40 liters liquor from their possession.

As well as police parties of PS Civil Lines and PS Kotwali arrested two drug peddlers recognized as Haider and Jamshed. The police also recovered 225 grams heroine and 220 grams hashish from their possession, respectively.

Meanwhile, police teams of PS Hasilpur and PS Musafir Khana raided dens within their jurisdiction and arrested 11 gamblers. The police also recovered cash Rs 22,470 from their possession.

The police have registered cases against the accused and launched investigation into the incidents.

Further probe was underway.

