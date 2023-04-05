Close
Police Arrest 17, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Police arrest 17, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have netted 17 accused and recovered sophisticated weapons from their possession during a firing incident took place on Girja road.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred over a land dispute. SP Saddar, ASP Saddar and SHO Dhamyal immediately reached the spot.

Three people were injured identified as Shafiq, Maruf and Shahid. The arrested accused were Mian Ajmal, Zahir Shah, Saqib Ali, Nazakat, Khalid, Atta, Ismail, Bilal, Alam, Mohmand, Kabir Khan, Abdullah Shahi Bagh, Abdullah, Sambal Khan, Umar and Waqas. Police also confiscated seven 8mm rifle and one 12 bore rifle from their possession.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said a case has been registered against the accused under the Terrorism Act and other provisions.

