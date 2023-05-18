UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 172 Miscreants, Detain 70 Others Involved In 9th May Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Police arrest 172 miscreants, detain 70 others involved in 9th May incident

The district police have arrested 172 miscreants and arsonists and detained 70 others involved in the tragic incident of 9th May.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested 172 miscreants and arsonists and detained 70 others involved in the tragic incident of 9th May.

Addressing a press conference at police lines here on Thursday, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal said district police have also registered 34 cases at various police stations against miscreants and arsonists involved in creating law and order situation in the city on 9th May.

He said that special teams supervised by Town SPs were constituted to arrest the miscreants.

He said that the teams through CCTV cameras and modern technology traced several miscreants and arrested some of them. The police teams however conducting raids to arrest the others, he said.

The CPO said that stern legal action would be taken against the elements involved in damaging law and order in the city and such persons would be dealt with iron hands.

SP Iqbal Town Division Irtaza Kamil, SP Madina Town Kamran Asghar and other police officers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Technology Law And Order May

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Annual Meeting of Board of Gov ..

UAE participates in Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of European Bank for Re ..

53 seconds ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

1 minute ago
 Etihad Airways reduces carbon emissions per RTK by ..

Etihad Airways reduces carbon emissions per RTK by 26%

1 minute ago
 UAE welcomes extension of grain export agreement b ..

UAE welcomes extension of grain export agreement between Russia and Ukraine for ..

1 minute ago
 UK Delivers AS-90 Self-Propelled Artillery, Tanks ..

UK Delivers AS-90 Self-Propelled Artillery, Tanks to Ukraine - UK Deputy Defense ..

4 minutes ago
 Wardag condemns PTI negative propaganda

Wardag condemns PTI negative propaganda

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.