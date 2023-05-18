Police arrest 172 miscreants, detain 70 others involved in 9th May incident

The district police have arrested 172 miscreants and arsonists and detained 70 others involved in the tragic incident of 9th May.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested 172 miscreants and arsonists and detained 70 others involved in the tragic incident of 9th May.

Addressing a press conference at police lines here on Thursday, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal said district police have also registered 34 cases at various police stations against miscreants and arsonists involved in creating law and order situation in the city on 9th May.

He said that special teams supervised by Town SPs were constituted to arrest the miscreants.

He said that the teams through CCTV cameras and modern technology traced several miscreants and arrested some of them. The police teams however conducting raids to arrest the others, he said.

The CPO said that stern legal action would be taken against the elements involved in damaging law and order in the city and such persons would be dealt with iron hands.

SP Iqbal Town Division Irtaza Kamil, SP Madina Town Kamran Asghar and other police officers were present on the occasion.