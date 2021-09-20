Police arrest 1732 drug dealers, liquor suppliers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police in their operations against drug dealers and liquor suppliers conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested 1732 accused and recovered drugs from their possession.

They recoved 663 kg charras, over 22 kg heroin, over 6000 grams opium, 500 grams Ice and 7675 bottles of liquor from their possession during this year.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas had accelerated their operations against the drug peddlers besides bootleggers and registered 1702 cases against 1732 arrested accused.

He informed that CPO had appreciated police performance and directed all the Stations House Officers to utilize all available resources to net the drug dealers and liquor suppliers.

The spokesman said successful operations were conducted against drug peddlers and liquor suppliers in different areas of the district and police arrested a number of notorious persons involved in this ugly business besides recovery of cache of narcotics from them.

He said efforts had been accelerated to curb activities of drug dealers especially those supplying narcotics at educational institutions.

The rate of recovery had increased in the police stations this year as compared to last year and also registered higher number of cases, he added.

The CPO said it was collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

