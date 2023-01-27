UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 18 Anti-social Elements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Police arrest 18 anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other criminals besides seizing 140 kites, a stolen motorcycle, 1445 grams charras, 20 liters liquor, three 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police rounded up a proclaimed offender namely Shahid, who had allegedly killed his brother in law identified as Mujahid Khan over a monetary dispute.

City, Sadiqabad and R.A.Bazar police arrested Adnan, Ali Raza, Aamir and Sharjeel, four kite sellers and kite flyers on recovery of 140 kites and two kite flying string rolls.

Saddar Baroni police netted two bike lifters namely Rohail and Qamar and recovered a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

Similarly, Bani, R.A.Bazar, Morgah, Saddar Wah, Dhamial, Rawat and Kahuta police arrested Hamza, Jamshaid, Usman, Ahsanullah, Sharif Gul, Sajjad and Gulfraz and recovered 1445 grams charras and 20 liters liquor.

The spokesman informed that New Town, Sadiqabad, Civil Lines, and Taxila police rounded up four accused, Rehman Raza, Waqas, Mohsin Raza, and Adnan for possessing illegal weapons and recovered three 30 bore pistols, ammunition and a dagger.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police under their ongoing campaign against professional beggars rounded up 40.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.

