Police arrest 18 court absconders in three weeks

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 18 court absconders of A-29 and B-55 categories during the last three weeks.

During a crackdown against illegal weapons holders, the police recovered 104 pistols, a revolver, 4 Kalashnikovs, 12 rifles, 2 guns and 676 bullets and registered cases against the accused.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the police seized 144.542 kg hashish,4.100 kg heroin, 2.20 kg opium and 325 bottles liquor during the same period.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.