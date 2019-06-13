Police arrest 18 criminals including proclaimed Offenders in Mardan

The city police in its ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements and criminals on Thursday arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) and 18 criminals in Hoti area of Mardan

Mardan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The city police in its ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements and criminals on Thursday arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) and 18 criminals in Hoti area of Mardan.

According to details, on the directive of DPO Mardan Sajjad Khan, a special team was constituted under supervision of ASP City Circle Ali Bin Tariq which conducted successful raids in Hoti area.

The team arrested two proclaimed offenders, four facilitators of criminals along with 18 criminals.

Police also recovered weapons and hundreds of rounds of cartridges from their possession.

In operation against drug pushers, police seized two Kilogram of opium and 35 gram Ice drug.They also raided suspected hideout and registered cases for violating tenants laws.

With the help of modern technology, data of 132 vehicles was checked online and 12 people were arrested for violating various section of laws.