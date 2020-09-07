UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 18 'criminals', Recover Narcotics, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Police arrest 18 'criminals', recover narcotics, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 18 alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police sources said on Monday that during the ongoing drive against criminals and drug-pushers; teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the alleged criminals and recovered 5.

180-kg hashish, 90-litre liquor, four pistols of 30-bore, five guns of 12-bore, one rifle of 444-bore and one Kalashnikov from them.

They were identified as Nasrullah, Tahir Iqbal, Usman Akhtar, Sajid Saleem,Yaqoob Maseeh, Kelash Masih, Muhammad Ijaz, Asad Abbas, Shah Muhammad, Jawad Hassan, Mujhahid Ali and others.

Police have registered separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Britain&#039;s David and Hungary’s Krisztina top ..

16 minutes ago

Georgian Opposition to Nominate Saakashvili for Pr ..

10 seconds ago

UK Police Make Arrest After Boy Shot on Way to Sch ..

12 seconds ago

First-ever hybrid summit connects Sharjah, Paris, ..

31 minutes ago

EU's Borrel Comments on Reported Disappearance of ..

14 seconds ago

Six illegal housing colonies sealed

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.