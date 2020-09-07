Police arrest 18 'criminals', recover narcotics, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 18 alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police sources said on Monday that during the ongoing drive against criminals and drug-pushers; teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the alleged criminals and recovered 5.

180-kg hashish, 90-litre liquor, four pistols of 30-bore, five guns of 12-bore, one rifle of 444-bore and one Kalashnikov from them.

They were identified as Nasrullah, Tahir Iqbal, Usman Akhtar, Sajid Saleem,Yaqoob Maseeh, Kelash Masih, Muhammad Ijaz, Asad Abbas, Shah Muhammad, Jawad Hassan, Mujhahid Ali and others.

Police have registered separate cases against them.