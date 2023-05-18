Police arrest 18 gamblers; recover Rs 21,200 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested 18 gamblers and recovered Rs 71,200 stake money, 13 mobile phones, 1.4 kg charras and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Rattaamral police conducted a raid and arrested 14 gamblers namely Juma Khan, Liaquat, Bilal, Lal, Sartaj, Farhad, Sharak Jan, Alamgir, Iftikhar, Fazal Muhammad, Sherzada, Qasim, Nazar Muhammad and Darwaish, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. Police also recovered Rs 65,000, 11 mobile phones, 1.

4 kg charras, weapons and other items from their possession.

In another raid, Rattaamral police netted four gamblers namely Syed Wali, Wakeel Khan, Naveed and Ali Adnan and recovered Rs 6200, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them while further investigations are under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.