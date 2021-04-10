UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 18 Gamblers; Recover Rs 45,120 Cash In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 04:38 PM

Rawal Division police have arrested 18 gamblers and recovered Rs 45,120 cash stake money, 16 mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Rawal Division police have arrested 18 gamblers and recovered Rs 45,120 cash stake money, 16 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police acting on a tip off conducted a raid and rounded up 10 gamblers namely Muhammad Amin, Hamza Khan, Shakeel Khan, Shahnawaz Khan, Aiatullah, Shahid Mehmood, Adnan, Babar Khan, Zakir Khan and Jameel Khan and recovered Rs 17820 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police rounded up eight gamblers namely Jahanzaib, Ghazanfar, Manzoor, Nasir, Asad, Javed, Khurram and Aurangzaib and recovered Rs 27,300 cash stake money, 11 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations was underway. Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal division appreciated the police teams and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

