Police Arrest 18 Kite Sellers, Bootleggers With 326 Liquor Bottles, 700 Kites
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were conducting raids in different areas and making efforts to control kite flying and aerial firing, said a police spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that Civil Lines Police in their ongoing operation against the lawbreakers on Friday night managed to net 18 kite sellers, bootleggers and recovered 326 bottles of liquor, 700 kites, 23 kite flying string rolls, a Mehran car and other items.
He said that City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani while appreciating the police team directed to continue operation and take strict action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.
The spokesman said that the Divisional Superintendents of Police had also directed all the SHOs to gear up operations against kite sellers and flyers.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind the bars.
