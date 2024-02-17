Open Menu

Police Arrest 18 Kite Sellers, Bootleggers With 326 Liquor Bottles, 700 Kites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Police arrest 18 kite sellers, bootleggers with 326 liquor bottles, 700 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were conducting raids in different areas and making efforts to control kite flying and aerial firing, said a police spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that Civil Lines Police in their ongoing operation against the lawbreakers on Friday night managed to net 18 kite sellers, bootleggers and recovered 326 bottles of liquor, 700 kites, 23 kite flying string rolls, a Mehran car and other items.

He said that City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani while appreciating the police team directed to continue operation and take strict action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.

The spokesman said that the Divisional Superintendents of Police had also directed all the SHOs to gear up operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Firing Police Car Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan d ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks r ..

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound

12 hours ago
 QMC plans to conduct building survey

QMC plans to conduct building survey

12 hours ago
 Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash ..

Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina

12 hours ago
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dha ..

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani

13 hours ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

13 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods ac ..

Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO

13 hours ago
 Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir ..

Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara

13 hours ago
 Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL ..

Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow

13 hours ago
 Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan