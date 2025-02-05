Police Arrest 18 Law Breakers Including Three Gamblers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, gamblers and other lawbreakers here on Wednesday arrested 18 accused besides recovering over 2 kg heroin, 3 kg charras, 49 liquor bottles, 60 liter liquor, weapon and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Taxila police rounded up an accused namely Mehandi Shah and recovered 2200 grams heroin while Saddar Baroni police netted Shakeel with 1680 grams charras. Race Course police held Waqas and recovered 1100 grams charras.
Similarly, Saddar Wah police nabbed Aman Ali on recovery of 600 grams charras.
The spokesman informed that Jatli police in an operation arrested a bootlegger namely Ahmed Shafique and recovered 48 liquor bottles from his possession.
Mandra police conducted a raid and rounded up three gamblers, Asim, Nisar and Asif and recovered Rs 8570 cash stake money, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.
Bani police netted an accused for setting off fireworks and recovered firecrackers from his possession.
Pirwadhai police in their operation against kite sellers conducted raids and arrested two, Iftikhar and Hassan and recovered 400 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls.
Rawalpindi district police conducted search operations in different areas and held four renting rules violators namely Nasir, Zainullah, Kamran and Saif ur Rehman.
The spokesman further informed that Wah Cantt police arrested an accused Hashim on recovery of 60 liters liquor while Bani police apprehended Rashid and recovered a liquor bottle.
Dhamial police held Dilawar for possessing a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
