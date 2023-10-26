Police arrest 18 lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi district Police arrested 18 lawbreakers including eight gamblers, eight for possessing liquor, weapons and recovered Rs 8,800 stake money, eight mobile phones, 21 bottles of liquor, 22 liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols and other items, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Naseerabad police conducted a raid and arrested eight gamblers namely Imran, Taimoor, Shah Zaib, Ghulam Murtaza, Jamshaid, Rizwan, Toseef and Shehbaz, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Race Course police in another raid arrested two street criminals and recovered Rs 12000 cash, weapons and other items.

The spokesman informed that Race Course police arrested Hayatullah, ringleader and Mansoor and recovered Rs 12000 cash, weapons and other items.

Meanwhile, eight accused were sent behind the bars for possessing liquor and illegal weapons .

He said, Waris Khan, City, Sadiqabad, and Airport police netted Maqsood, Saad, Rafique, Pervaiz, Umair Qureshi, Abdul Samad, Fayyaz and Zohaib and recovered 21 bottles of liquor, 22 liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols, and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them while further investigations are under process.