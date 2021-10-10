Police arrest 18 narcotics sellers, recover 16kg narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) ::District police arrested 18 narcotics sellers and recovered 16 kilogram narcotics from their possession, police said on Sunday.

On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, the police started search operation in the jurisdiction of Shah Salim Police Station, Takhte Nusrati, Teri and Latamber police station and arrested 18 narcotics sellers and recovered 16kg narcotics.

DPO warned that there was no space of criminals and drug sellers in the area, adding that action would be taken who involved in illegal activities.