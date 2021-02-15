Police arrest 18 POs, 25 peddlers

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 18 proclaimed offenders (POs), 25 drug peddlers besides recovering charas, liquor and illegal weapons from them during a crackdown against criminals

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 18 proclaimed offenders (POs), 25 drug peddlers besides recovering charas, liquor and illegal weapons from them during a crackdown against criminals.

According to a press release issued by DPO office, proclaimed offenders including Yousaf, Saif Ullah, Ahsan Ullah, Mukhtar, Aurangzaib, Ikram, Awais, Shah Faisal, Liaqat, Nasrullah, Imran, Faiz-ul-Hassan, Zulifqar, Mohsin, Nasar and Imdad were arrested, who were wanted to police in various cases of dacoity, robbery, burglary, theft, cattle-lifting etc.

The police also recovered 7295 gram charas, 107 littre liquor, 8 pistols, 3 rifles, 2 guns and a large number of rounds.

The DPO said that crackdown against anti-social elements would continue.