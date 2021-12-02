(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police have launched massive crackdown against owners and directors of private housing society who was escaped from Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench premises.

According to police spokesman, the accused could not be held but police rounded up 18 others employees besides recovering weapons and bullets from their possession.

Morgah and Rawat Police jointly conducted the operation against owners and directors of private housing society Blue World City to arrest the fleeing Director Chaudhry Nadim Ijaz.

Meanwhile, the accused directors of private housing society Chaudhry Nadim Ijaz (who fled from police custody) and Chaudhry Naheem Ijaz managed to obtain pre arrest bails from Supreme Court of Pakistan and Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench.