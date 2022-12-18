UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 18 Suspects; Recover Arms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Police arrest 18 suspects; recover arms

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) ::The district police here on Sunday launched a search and strike operation in the limits of Jerma area and arrested 18 suspects for their alleged involvement in different kinds of crimes.

The police teams led by DSP Saifur Rehman conducted raids in different areas, including Chechana, Tangi Banda, Bahadur Kot, and localities adjacent to Kohat University.

Police also recovered arms and ammunition from the possessions of the arrested suspects that included two kalashnikovs, three rifles, two pistols, and 3.6 kg of hashish.

Cases have been registered against some of the detained persons for possession of weapons and drugs.

