Police Arrest 18 Suspects, Recover Weapons, Drugs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

Police arrest 18 suspects, recover weapons, drugs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested 18 suspects from different localities and recovered weapons, narcotics and cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that police teams of PS Civil Lines, PS Ahmedpur East, PS Hasilpur and PS Musafir Khana arrested four drug pushers and recovered 5,908 grams of hashish and eight kilograms cannabis from their possession, respectively.

The accused were identified as Babo, Shabbir, Ali and Niaz. The police parties of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid, PS Head Rajkan, PS Hasilpur and PS Qaimpur arrested four accused and recovered four pistols and 15 rounds from their possession, respectively.

The accused were recognized as Kashif, Ali, Asif and Feroze.

Police teams of PS Khairpur Tamewali, PS Anaiyit and PS Noshahra Jadid have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 80 liters of liquor from their possession. PS Hasilpur police arrested six gamblers and recovered cash Rs 950 from their possession.

The police have registered cases against the accused.

Further probe was underway.

