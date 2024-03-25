Open Menu

Police Arrest 18 Suspects, Seize Arms And Drugs

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 06:53 PM

Kohat Police on Monday, apprehended 18 individuals including two notorious proclaimed offenders and seizure of a substantial cache of weapons and illegal drugs during a comprehensive search operation conducted in sensitive areas

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Kohat Police on Monday, apprehended 18 individuals including two notorious proclaimed offenders and seizure of a substantial cache of weapons and illegal drugs during a comprehensive search operation conducted in sensitive areas.

According to official sources, under the command of DSP City Muhammad Hafeez Yousafzai and SHO Cantt Jaber Khan, a joint force of police and elite personnel targeted specific locations based on intelligence reports. The operation resulted in the recovery of one Kalashnikov rifle, three pistols, numerous rounds of ammunition, 907 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice), and 11,200 kilograms of hashish.

In addition to the arrests, police also identified and charged two individuals for violating the Tenancy Act by residing in rented properties without proper registration. Furthermore, approximately a dozen suspicious motorcycles were impounded for further investigation.

The detained suspects were transported to Cantt police station for interrogation. Cases have been registered against several individuals for possession of weapons and drugs, and arrests have been made.

