Police arrest 187 absconders, 154 suspects in January

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:08 PM

Charsadda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Police in its ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 187 absconders and 154 suspects in the month of January, 2020.

During the search and strike operation under the national action plan, police also seized two machine guns, seven short guns, 132 pistols and 1790 rounds from suspects.

The weapons seized from absconders include two rifles, 10 guns, 216 pistols, five AK-47 rifles and 3104 rounds.

In operation, against drug peddlers and narcotics smugglers, police seized 69.74 kg charas, 19.95 kg herion, 595 grams ice drugs and three bottles of liquor.

District Police Officer, Irfanullah Khan in a statement said that maintenance of law and order situation was the top priority of police for which all available resources would be utilized to purge the society of crimes and criminals.

