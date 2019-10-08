Police arrest 188 drug pushers, drugs recovered in Nawabshah

District Police have arrested 130 absconders and 188 drug pushers during the ongoing special campaign against criminals and anti social elements launched throughout the district

According to police sources, the special campaign was launched under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tanveer Hussain Tunio with the coordination of police stations throughout the district.

The police during special campaign registered 200 cases against drug peddlers and arrested 188 of them and recovered 56 kilo 385 grams of Hashish, 20 kilogram Heroin, 60 kilogram Bhang, 04 bottles of Whisky, 3390 liters of raw wine and 1701 kilo 827 grams of health hazard Gutka from the drug pushers.

The SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio said that police would use all available resources to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens.

He said that according to vision of Inspector General Police Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam action against criminals and drug peddlers is in progress and district would be made clean from criminals and anti social elements.