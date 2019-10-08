UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 188 Drug Pushers, Drugs Recovered In Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:12 PM

Police arrest 188 drug pushers, drugs recovered in Nawabshah

District Police have arrested 130 absconders and 188 drug pushers during the ongoing special campaign against criminals and anti social elements launched throughout the district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :District Police have arrested 130 absconders and 188 drug pushers during the ongoing special campaign against criminals and anti social elements launched throughout the district.

According to police sources, the special campaign was launched under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tanveer Hussain Tunio with the coordination of police stations throughout the district.

The police during special campaign registered 200 cases against drug peddlers and arrested 188 of them and recovered 56 kilo 385 grams of Hashish, 20 kilogram Heroin, 60 kilogram Bhang, 04 bottles of Whisky, 3390 liters of raw wine and 1701 kilo 827 grams of health hazard Gutka from the drug pushers.

The SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio said that police would use all available resources to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens.

He said that according to vision of Inspector General Police Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam action against criminals and drug peddlers is in progress and district would be made clean from criminals and anti social elements.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Progress Criminals All From

Recent Stories

OIC Congratulates Tunisia on Successful Parliament ..

14 minutes ago

US House Foreign Affairs Committee asks India to l ..

4 minutes ago

Russian-German Spektr-RG Observatory Suffers Unide ..

4 minutes ago

ICRC, Shariah Academy Organize course on islam and ..

4 minutes ago

Government Sattain Khairan, no one can pull it dow ..

4 minutes ago

Army Chief apprises Chinese military leadership ab ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.