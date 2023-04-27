Police arrest 19 anti-social elements including two POs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted 19 anti-social elements, including two proclaimed offenders (POs), four wanted in two separate murder cases and three for possessing illegal weapons.

They also recovered over five kg charras, 21 liters of liquor, three 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman on Thursday, Waris Khan, Sadiqabad, Westridge, Race Course, Dhamial, Gungmandi and R.A.Bazaar police managed to net Danial, Afzal, Zeeshan, Mazhar Hussain, Shayan, Babar, Yasir, Fakhar and Yaqoob and recovered 5035 grams charras, 21 liters liquor.

Bani, Taxila and Mandra police arrested Nadeem, Khizer Hayat and Sohail on recovery of three 30-bore pistols and ammunition.

Whereas, Taxila police in a raid rounded up a PO namely Haider Ali, wanted in a case registered in 2020.

The spokesman informed that Jatli police in their operation managed to solve a blind murder case of a citizen namely Faisal and nabbed two accused including the victim's wife, Sidra and his friend, Saad, allegedly involved in the murder case.

In another operation, Jatli police also arrested two accused identified as Ahmed Ali and Tariq, allegedly involved in a double murder case. The accused had killed Arshad, Ashraf, and injured Mohsin over a land dispute.

Meanwhile, Rawat police arrested a PO identified as Amir Afzal wanted in a murder case of Muhammad Nazir registered last year.

He informed that police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars conducted raids in different areas and held 27 beggars.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and assured that operations against the criminals would continue.