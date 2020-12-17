UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 19 During Search Operations

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Police arrest 19 during search operations

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :-:The police conducted search operations against criminal elements and drug-pushers and arrested 19 accused, according to a spokesperson.

A large quantity of liquor, drugs and illicit weapons were recovered from their possession.

According to details, Hajipura Police recovered 118 bottles of liquor from three persons -- Hassan, Dawood and Zeeshan.

Saddar Circle Police recovered 1.420kg charas from one Tanveer, and two pistols with 9 bullets from two accused Tayyab and Mubarak. Bambanwala Police recovered 15 litres of liquor from Umer Majeed.

The City Pasrur Police recovered one pistol and three bullets from the possession of accused Mehmood.

Saddar Circle Police recovered 1.240kg charas from one Saleem.

Sabaz Pir Police Station recovered 1.80kg charas from an accused Boota. Muradpur Police recovered three pistols and 15 bullets from the possession of accused Iftikhar, Husnain and Waqar. Twenty liters of liquor was recovered from Nadeem and 19 litres from Mubashir, while 1.300kg charas was recovered from one Suleiman.

Pahlora Police recovered two pistols with 10 bullets from the possession of accused Abdullah and Saqlain.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.

