UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 19 For Kite Flying, Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Police arrest 19 for kite flying, possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi district Police have arrested 10 kites flying ban violators and nine for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering eight 30 bore pistols, a 222 rifle and ammunition from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police have arrested 10 kites flying ban violators and nine for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering eight 30 bore pistols, a 222 rifle and ammunition from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Rattamral, Saddar Wah, Jatli and Saddar Baroni police arrested nine for possessing illegal weapons and recovered eight 30 bore pistols, a 222 rifle and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, 10 kite flying ban violators including sellers and flyers were arrested and police recovered 1100 kites and 16 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them while further investigations were underway, he added.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police had rounded up total, 341 kite flying ban violators during this season and recovered over 65,000 kites and 1400 kite flying string rolls.

Division Superintendent of Police appreciated the performance of police teams adding that operations against the violators would be further intensified.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Saddar All From

Recent Stories

New York to End Mask Mandate for Most Indoor Publi ..

New York to End Mask Mandate for Most Indoor Public Places on Thursday - Governo ..

3 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Sees Biggest Weekly Drawdown Since Oc ..

US Crude Oil Sees Biggest Weekly Drawdown Since October 2018 - Energy Agency

3 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 90 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad

90 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago
 Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan Putting Lives a ..

Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan Putting Lives at Risk Despite Some Improvemen ..

6 minutes ago
 Bilal Yasin attack case: Court grants interim bail ..

Bilal Yasin attack case: Court grants interim bail to two accused

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>