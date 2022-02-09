Police arrest 19 for kite flying, possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi district Police have arrested 10 kites flying ban violators and nine for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering eight 30 bore pistols, a 222 rifle and ammunition from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police have arrested 10 kites flying ban violators and nine for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering eight 30 bore pistols, a 222 rifle and ammunition from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Rattamral, Saddar Wah, Jatli and Saddar Baroni police arrested nine for possessing illegal weapons and recovered eight 30 bore pistols, a 222 rifle and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, 10 kite flying ban violators including sellers and flyers were arrested and police recovered 1100 kites and 16 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them while further investigations were underway, he added.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police had rounded up total, 341 kite flying ban violators during this season and recovered over 65,000 kites and 1400 kite flying string rolls.

Division Superintendent of Police appreciated the performance of police teams adding that operations against the violators would be further intensified.