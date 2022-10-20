Police arrest 19 gamblers; recover Rs 52,400 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police have arrested 19 gamblers and recovered Rs 52,400 stake money, 20 mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Dhamial police conducted a raid and arrested 19 gamblers namely Fawad, Usama, Hamza, Numan, Waleed, Ajmal, Adnan, Abdul Rehman, Abdullah, Akhtar and others.

A case has been registered against all of them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema said that operations against gamblers would continue as it is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.