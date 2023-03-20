Police arrest 19 POs in Tank

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 09:20 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested 19 proclaimed offenders and recovered a large number of arms during various operations conducted in the last ten days at various parts of the district.

According to a police spokesman, the district police have launched an operation against anti-social elements to eliminate crimes from society.

In addition to 19 proclaimed offenders, he added, 78 accused involved in various crimes were also arrested during various raids.

During this period, he said the police also recovered a number of arms including five pistols, four daggers and 206 cartridges besides seizing 4682 grams of hashish and 851-gram heroin.

The police handcuffed all the arrested persons and started further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

