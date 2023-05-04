UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 19 Suspects, Recover Stolen Items In Multiple Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :In a series of successful operations against street crimes, the Capital City Police have arrested 19 suspects, including street criminals, robbers and motorcycle lifters from various police station jurisdictions.

The Cantt Division Police's effective strategy against street crimes has resulted in significant progress, said a police spokesperson on Thursday.

The Pashtakhara Police Station, Town Police Station, Tehkal Police Station, Saraband Police Station, Gulberg Police Station, and Tatara Police Station carried out successful operations, recovering 122 mobile phones, 15 motorcycles, 1.

5 tola of gold, 8 lakh 81 thousand rupees, 4 cars, valuable watches, 1 LED, 1 battery UPS, 1 Kalashnikov, 1 rifle, 7 pistols, and several cartridges.

The police also returned the stolen mobile phones and other valuables to their rightful owners, who appreciated the timely action of the police.

The Capital City Police have promised to continue their efforts to eradicate street crimes and ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

