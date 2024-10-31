Police arrest 2 absconders

SOHBATPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The police here on Thursday arrested two absconders in an operation.

On the direction Inspector General (IG), Balochistan, a police team led by DSP (Circle), Abid Ali Bugti arrested outlaws namely Muhammed Azeem and Bahadar, the police spokesman said.

The police launched further investigations.

