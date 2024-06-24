Open Menu

Police Arrest 2 Accused Involved In Brothers Killing

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Police arrest 2 accused involved in brothers killing

The police have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the killing of 2 brothers in June 18 in Makrani Mohalla locality

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The police have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the killing of 2 brothers in June 18 in Makrani Mohalla locality.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Monday that a team of the police led by DSP Hali Road Ghulam Mujtaba Shaikh and SHO Shaukat Ali Malookani had rounded up Wali Muhammad Rajar and Rashid Abbassi.

According to him, both of them were nominated under sections 302, 114 and 504 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in the FIR of the killings of 40 years old Rafique Baloch and 35 years old Rameez Baloch, sons of Moula Bux Baloch.

The spokesman said Rajar and Abbassi would be produced before the concerned civil judge and judicial magistrate to obtain their physical remand for interrogation.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Road Rashid June FIR

Recent Stories

European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq

European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq

22 minutes ago
 Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferre ..

Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC

22 minutes ago
 Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds ..

Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds dozens

22 minutes ago
 Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour ..

Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour de France

22 minutes ago
 Belt and Road International Skills Competition pro ..

Belt and Road International Skills Competition promotes talent training, exchang ..

35 minutes ago
 UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, ..

UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, hate speech

31 minutes ago
SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 il ..

SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed

31 minutes ago
 CM agricultural package to be game changer: minist ..

CM agricultural package to be game changer: minister

31 minutes ago
 Families of LPG cylinder blast victims in Pareetab ..

Families of LPG cylinder blast victims in Pareetabad receive compensation

31 minutes ago
 Rs 1.2 mln cheques distributed among brave Ghazi o ..

Rs 1.2 mln cheques distributed among brave Ghazi officers

31 minutes ago
 Government presents people friendly budget: Qaiser

Government presents people friendly budget: Qaiser

25 seconds ago
 Senate's recommendation likely to be made part of ..

Senate's recommendation likely to be made part of Finance Bill: Deputy Chairman

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan