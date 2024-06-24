Police arrest 2 accused involved in brothers killing

The police have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the killing of 2 brothers in June 18 in Makrani Mohalla locality

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The police have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the killing of 2 brothers in June 18 in Makrani Mohalla locality.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Monday that a team of the police led by DSP Hali Road Ghulam Mujtaba Shaikh and SHO Shaukat Ali Malookani had rounded up Wali Muhammad Rajar and Rashid Abbassi.

According to him, both of them were nominated under sections 302, 114 and 504 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in the FIR of the killings of 40 years old Rafique Baloch and 35 years old Rameez Baloch, sons of Moula Bux Baloch.

The spokesman said Rajar and Abbassi would be produced before the concerned civil judge and judicial magistrate to obtain their physical remand for interrogation.

