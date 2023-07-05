Police arrest 2 accused, recover stolen Motorcycle, mainpuri

Police claimed to have arrested a Motorcycle lifter, drug peddler and recovered two motorcycles from them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a Motorcycle lifter, drug peddler and recovered two motorcycles from them.

SHO of B section police station Inspector Njam uddin Nizamani under the supervision of DSP Agha Abdul Majeed Pathan acting on a tip-off arrested a Motorcycle lifter Junaid Shaikh and recovered two snatched motorcycles.

Accused in his initial statement has confessed that he was involved in other Motorcycle snatching cases.

B Section Police station in another drive arrested a manipuri dealer Mithoo Soomro and recovered 200 packets of manipuri from his possession while his accomplice Shahbaz alias Shani managed to escape.

Police registered a case against the arrested and escaped accused under mainpuri and gutka act.