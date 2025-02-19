Police Arrest 2 After Man Subjected To Inhumane Torture In Kot Addu
Kot Addu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A shocking case of inhumane treatment has emerged in the Sarwar Shaheed area, where a man was brutally tortured and humiliated.
A video of the incident has gone viral, prompting swift police action that led to the registration of a case and the arrest of two suspects.
According to the FIR, Javed, son of Ashraf, a resident of Chak No. 635 TDA, was tied up in an animal barn and subjected to severe torture. The perpetrators placed a garland of shoes around his neck, smeared his face with black motor oil, and shaved off his eyebrows, mustache, and head with a blade. They stripped him naked and recorded a video of the ordeal, which was later shared on social media.
Police sources revealed that on December 22, 2024, Javed had allegedly eloped with Shabana Bibi, the daughter-in-law of one Mumtaz, son of Noor Muhammad. Following the incident, a case under Section 496 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was registered against Javed at the City Police Station, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.
However, local elders intervened, and the matter was settled, with Shabana Bibi returning to her family.
However, later on Mumtaz, along with his brothers Anser and Zafar, and their accomplices — Abdul Ghafoor, Zohaib, Riaz, Farman, and Zain — allegedly kidnapped Javed and took him to their private farm. There, they subjected him to torture, smeared his face and private parts with black motor oil, and filmed the entire ordeal before circulating the video online. Four unidentified individuals from Chak No. 558 TDA were also involved in the crime.
In response, the City Police Station, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, registered a case against eight named suspects and four unidentified individuals under Sections 365, 355, 337, 292, 148, and 149 of the PPC, as well as Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016. Two suspects have already been arrested, while police claim efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining culprits.
