Police Arrest 2, Brust Bike Lifter Gang In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 05:53 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Police busted a dacoit, bike lifter gang and arrested two accused besides recovering three stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 28,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said, a police team under the supervision of Station House Officer, Ratta Amral Police Station netted two accused namely Nisar Khan, ring leader, and Muhammad Usman.

They were allegedly involved in several robberies, motorcycle snatching and other crimes registered in different police stations.

Police recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 28,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed dacoities, bike lifting and other crimes in different areas. The arrested accused were later shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation was underway.

