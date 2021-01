HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Bahtar police have arrested 2 criminals while a snatched vehicle also recovered from their possession here.

According to details, on the directives of DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani, DSP Circle Fateh Jang Syed Zulfiqar Ali Gilani conducted a operation and arrested two criminals while a vehicle pick-up also recovered.