UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 2 Dacoits, Recover Valuables Worth Rs 440,000

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2022 | 06:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Khanewal police claimed to have arrested two dangerous dacoits of the notorious gang and recovered valuables worth Rs 440,000, here on Sunday.

According to police sources, the arrested dacoits are identified as Qamar Abbas son of Altaf Hussain and Muhammad Imran son of Haq Nawaz.

The police recovered cash, two motorcycles, solar plates and some other articles. The police also recovered two pistols from their possession. The police solved five cases after arrest of the dacoits.

