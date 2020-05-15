Police arrest 2 drug dealers, 150 liter liquor seized in Sargodha

Olice have arrested two drug dealers and recovered liquor from them. Police spokesman of Friday said that acting on the instructions of DPO Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two drug dealers and recovered liquor from them. Police spokesman of Friday said that acting on the instructions of DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar, SHO Cantt Police Station Akbar Abbas along with teams comprising Assistant Sub-Inspectors Qaiser Iqbal and Mukhtar Ahmed raided different areas of Cantt Police Station and arrested the two accused Faizan Javed and Khalid Hameed and recovered 150 liter liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the provisions of drug trafficking Further investigation was underway.