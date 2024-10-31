Open Menu

Police Arrest 2 Drug Dealers In Kasur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Police arrest 2 drug dealers in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Kanganpur police in Kasur have arrested two well-known drug dealers, on Thursday.

According to police sources, the operation was led by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Aslam Bhatti.

The two suspects, Azhar Shah also known as Ajo and Farzand known as Fandi were caught with significant amounts of hashish.

Police recovered 1,700 grams of hashish from Ajo and 1,510 grams from Fandi.

Both men are known drug dealers and are accused of contributing to the drug addiction problem among young people in Kanganpur.

Cases have been filed against them under drug prohibition laws.

Following instructions from District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Isa Khan, police are continuing their efforts to target criminal activities throughout the district.

APP/mfn/378

Related Topics

Police Young Kasur Criminals From

Recent Stories

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

19 minutes ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

42 minutes ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

13 hours ago
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

13 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

13 hours ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

13 hours ago
 Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

13 hours ago
 Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue accor ..

Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

13 hours ago
 Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avai ..

Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan