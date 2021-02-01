UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered gutka and a car from their possession.

According to details, SHO Kaloi Police Hussain Bux Rajar while carrying out raid in his territorial jurisdiction arrested two accused identified as Bilawal Babar and Khatoo Bajeer and seized 2100 packets of safina gutka and a car from their possession.

Police have registered a case against them under Narcotics Act.

Related Topics

Police Car From

Recent Stories

Lifebuoy becomes Official Hygiene partner of Pakis ..

42 minutes ago

Govt to establish 30 more accountability courts ac ..

53 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

1 hour ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

1 hour ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.