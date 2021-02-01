Police arrest 2 drug peddlers

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered gutka and a car from their possession.

According to details, SHO Kaloi Police Hussain Bux Rajar while carrying out raid in his territorial jurisdiction arrested two accused identified as Bilawal Babar and Khatoo Bajeer and seized 2100 packets of safina gutka and a car from their possession.

Police have registered a case against them under Narcotics Act.