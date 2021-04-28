UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers, Drugs Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, drugs recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claim to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor ,marijuana and a motorcycle from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi SHO Islamkot Police station acting on a tip-off carried out a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and held an accused Mahtab s/o Ghulam Mustafa and recovered 1024 gram marijuana and one motorcycle.

Meanwhile in another drive SHO police station Jhangro arrested a suspect Jayraam bheel and recovered 10 liters of illicit liquor from his possession. Police have registered cases under accused under the Narcotics substance control Act.

More Stories From Pakistan

