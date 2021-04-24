UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers, Gutka, Marijuana, Motorcycle Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, gutka, marijuana, motorcycle recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered gutka, marijuana and a motorcycle from their possession. On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi SHO Islamkot police station carried out a drive in his jurisdiction and held an accused Umeed Ali s/o Abdullah Hingorjo and recovered 104 grams marijuana and a motorcycle from his possession.

On other hand SHO Mithi police station conducted a raid and arrested a suspect Athar s/o Majeed and seized 5500 packets of safina gutka from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against accused under control of Narcotics Substance Act.

