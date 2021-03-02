UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers, Gutka Recovered

Tue 02nd March 2021 | 10:17 PM

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, gutka recovered

Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered safina gutka from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered safina gutka from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar, SHO Chachro acting on a tip off carried out a raid and arrested a accused Noor Muhammad Samejo and recovered 1650 packets of GND gutka from his possession.

Meanwhile in another raid conducted by SHO Model police station drug peddler Muhammad Khan junejo was arrested with 840 packets of safina gutka.

Police have registered separate cases against suspects under Narcotics control Act.

More Stories From Pakistan

