Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, gutka recovered

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 2 drug peddlers and recovered gutka from their possession.

According to details, on the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Faisal Bashir Memon SHO Town Zeshan Leghari and town police conducted a raid in their territorial jurisdictions near Bismillah CNG pump and arrested two accused identified as Tariq s/o Muhammad Hussain and Azhar s/o Nazar and recovered 5000 packets of gutka from their possession.

Police have registered a case against suspects under control of Narcotics substance Act.