Police Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers, Gutka Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 10:32 PM
Police claimed to have arrested 2 drug peddlers and recovered gutka from their possession
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 2 drug peddlers and recovered gutka from their possession.
According to details, on the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Faisal Bashir Memon SHO Town Zeshan Leghari and town police conducted a raid in their territorial jurisdictions near Bismillah CNG pump and arrested two accused identified as Tariq s/o Muhammad Hussain and Azhar s/o Nazar and recovered 5000 packets of gutka from their possession.
Police have registered a case against suspects under control of Narcotics substance Act.