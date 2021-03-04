UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers, Gutka, Vehicle Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, gutka, vehicle recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Tharparkar police in its continued drive against criminals and narcotics on Thursday arrested two drug dealers and recovered Safina Gutka and a car from their possession.

On the instructions of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHO Diplo during a drive carried out in his jurisdiction arrested two accused Momin Klar and Shankar Meghwar and recovered 11,000 packets of safina Gutka and a car from their possession.

Police have registered cases against the accused at Diplo Police Station.

