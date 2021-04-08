Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, gutka, wine recovered

Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered gutka and wine from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered gutka and wine from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi SHO Chelhar acting on a tip-off in his territorial jurisdiction held an accused Mehtab s/o Vishandas Meghwar and recovered 6 wine bottles.

SHO vijoto also arrested a suspect Intezaar s/o Mehmood Raanghar and seized 525 packets of safina gutka from his possession.

Police have registered cases against criminals under narcotics substance control Act at Chelhaar and vijoto police stations