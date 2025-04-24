Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Khula But police on Thursday arrested two drug pushers and recovered hashish and ice from their custody in an operation.

The police spokesman said a team led by Station House Officer (SHO), Muhammad Imran arrested a drug peddlers, Baber Zaib and seized 6.

4 Kgs hashish and 65 gram ice while 2.2 Kgs hashish recovered from Umar Zaman.

Babaer Zaib was also wanted to the police in many cases of drugs, he added.

The police registered cases and launched further investigations.

APP/mfz/378