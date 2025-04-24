Open Menu

Police Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers, Recover Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover hashish

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Khula But police on Thursday arrested two drug pushers and recovered hashish and ice from their custody in an operation.

The police spokesman said a team led by Station House Officer (SHO), Muhammad Imran arrested a drug peddlers, Baber Zaib and seized 6.

4 Kgs hashish and 65 gram ice while 2.2 Kgs hashish recovered from Umar Zaman.

Babaer Zaib was also wanted to the police in many cases of drugs, he added.

The police registered cases and launched further investigations.

APP/mfz/378

Recent Stories

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

6 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

24 minutes ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

30 minutes ago
 Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to ..

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

8 hours ago
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

17 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

17 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

17 hours ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

18 hours ago
 Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

18 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan