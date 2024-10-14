Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered marijuana and two cars from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered marijuana and two cars from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, SHO, B section police station, Inspector Tahir Hussain Mughal along with his team conducted in different areas two suspects Muhammad Arif Durani and Faiz Muhammad Durani and recovered more than four Kg of Marijuana from their possession.