Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recovered liquor

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 2 drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession .

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi SHO Nagarparkar carried out a aid in his territorial jurisdiction and held an accused Tulsi s/o Bhooro Kolhi and absconder Ayoub s/o Khan Muhammad khoso and recovered 65 liters of illicit liquor from their ossession.