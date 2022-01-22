UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers, Recovered Liquor

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recovered liquor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two accused and seized 20 liters of illicit liquor from their possession.

According to details, Husri police during patrolling arrested 2 suspects near Fazal Sun City identified as Tayyab Gahelo and Shahab uddin Gahelo possessing 20 liters of illicit liquor filled in two gallons.

According to police, arrested suspects have confessed their involvement in supplying liquor. Police registered case against accused under hudood ordinance.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

5 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

5 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

6 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

6 hours ago
 Two booked for pilfering electricity

Two booked for pilfering electricity

6 hours ago
 210,000 children to be administered anti-polio dro ..

210,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops in Khyber district

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.