Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recovered liquor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two accused and seized 20 liters of illicit liquor from their possession.

According to details, Husri police during patrolling arrested 2 suspects near Fazal Sun City identified as Tayyab Gahelo and Shahab uddin Gahelo possessing 20 liters of illicit liquor filled in two gallons.

According to police, arrested suspects have confessed their involvement in supplying liquor. Police registered case against accused under hudood ordinance.